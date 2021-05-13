Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,696 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 56.8% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 401,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,101,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

