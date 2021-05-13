Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 97,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.