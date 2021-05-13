Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,857,613. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

