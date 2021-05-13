Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 770,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,596. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

