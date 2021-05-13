Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.24. 275,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

