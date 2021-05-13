Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,874,266. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.