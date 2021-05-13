Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

