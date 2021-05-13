Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTDPY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 3,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

