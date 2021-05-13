Berenberg Bank Raises The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target to GBX 2,500

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

VTC stock opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,004.63. The stock has a market cap of £650.19 million and a PE ratio of -121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The Vitec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48). Also, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

