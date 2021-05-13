BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 3,394 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BGNE stock opened at $312.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
