BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 3,394 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BGNE stock opened at $312.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in BeiGene by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

