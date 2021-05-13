Beazley’s (BEZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEZ. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Shares of LON BEZ traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 311.90 ($4.07). 2,298,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,691. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.71.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

