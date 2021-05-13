Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BZH traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,743. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

