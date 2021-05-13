Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.18 million and a PE ratio of -30.70. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

