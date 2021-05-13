Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAMXF opened at $102.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.