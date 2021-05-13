Barrington Research Comments on ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

