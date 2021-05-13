Barrington Research Boosts Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Price Target to $10.00

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.18% from the company’s current price.

ZVO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Zovio alerts:

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zovio during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.