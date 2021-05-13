Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Trading Down 6.1%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.38. 96 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $548.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 39.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.3% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 36,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

