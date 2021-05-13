Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.34

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

