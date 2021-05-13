Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 233,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,375,868 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

