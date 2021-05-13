Barclays Boosts TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target to $16.50

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $15.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TIMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.01.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.90 million. TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts predict that TIM will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

