Barclays Boosts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $173.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.40.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $144.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

