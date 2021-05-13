Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00073414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.38 or 0.00553335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.57 or 0.00215801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.46 or 0.01193533 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00035355 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

