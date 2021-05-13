Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $10.53 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Apple by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 50,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,326,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.