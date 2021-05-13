Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BLX opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

