Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,278,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

