Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $183.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.50.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

