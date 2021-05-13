Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €11.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.16 ($10.78).

SDF stock opened at €10.66 ($12.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.15. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1 year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

