B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $7.40 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 100 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.