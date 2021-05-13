B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth $120,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

