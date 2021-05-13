B. Riley Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Koppers has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Koppers by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Koppers by 11.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

