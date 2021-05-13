B. Riley Comments on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BVH stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

