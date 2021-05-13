AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 104,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03. AZZ has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in AZZ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 549,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

