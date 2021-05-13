AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $31.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.22 million. AXT posted sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXT by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in AXT by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 480,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. AXT has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.