Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Buys $29,075.00 in Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,921,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

