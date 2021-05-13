Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.46

Aviva plc (LON:AV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.46 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 408.60 ($5.34). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 6,616,373 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 405.25 ($5.29).

Get Aviva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 404.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 345.46. The company has a market capitalization of £15.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other news, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Also, insider Jim McConville acquired 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £50,034.65 ($65,370.59). Insiders have acquired 24,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,375 over the last ninety days.

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.