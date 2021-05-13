Avista Co. (AVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on June 15th

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.423 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Avista has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Avista alerts:

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.20. 709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Avista’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.