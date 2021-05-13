Avista Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.423 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Avista has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

