Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 4,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

