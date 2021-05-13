Avestar Capital LLC Sells 398 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $453.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

