Avestar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,469 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,469 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.