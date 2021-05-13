Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Set at C$12.50 by Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) received a C$12.50 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cormark set a C$12.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

Shares of TSE APR.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,782. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$6.62 and a one year high of C$12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$469.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.05.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

