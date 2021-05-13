Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $212.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $189.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

