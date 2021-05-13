Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 531.45 ($6.94).

AUTO opened at GBX 544.80 ($7.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 568.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 573.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.20 ($6.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

