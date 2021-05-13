Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.96.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$26.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.19.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

