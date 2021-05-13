Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.67. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

