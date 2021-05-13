Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Releases Earnings Results

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Atreca stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 4,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,650. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

