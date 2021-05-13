Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Atreca stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

