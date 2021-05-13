Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ATKR stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

