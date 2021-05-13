Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director A Mark Zeffiro Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

