Asset Management Corp IL ADV Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

